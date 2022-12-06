Israel arrests doctors for illegally issuing cannabis use permits

Israel Police yesterday arrested six doctors and five other individuals on suspicion of issuing licences for the use of medical cannabis to "the highest bidder".

Police said the Cybercrime Unit under Lahav 433 began an undercover investigation into doctors and other suspects last year with the help of the Tax Authority and the state prosecutor's office.

"The investigation revealed that some of the suspects advertised online and via the Telegram social media platform, a service for the sale of medical cannabis licences, which arrived to their customers within 24 hours and without the requirement to produce a medical history record," the statement said.

Eran Shefi, chief of the Cybercrime Unit of Lahav 433, said: "Undercover investigation discovered a network of doctors and brokers who worked to illegally issue licences in exchange for thousands of shekels per licence."

The customers used the permits to obtain medical marijuana from authorised pharmacies.

The suspects will appear at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court on Monday.

