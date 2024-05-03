Tourist minibus crash in Turkiye leaves British man in life-threatening condition

At least 15 people have been hurt, including 11 Britons, in a crash between tourist minibuses in Turkiye, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, one of those injured, a 53-year-old British man, is in a life-threatening condition, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

The report says a witness claimed one of the semi-open vehicles smashed into the back of the other bus in the Manavgat district of Antalya, which is a popular destination for tourists.

It then swerved off the road and overturned – causing passengers to be thrown from the vehicle.

An Irish tourist was also hurt, along with three staff working for the tour company, according to report.

