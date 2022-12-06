Israel demolishes mosque in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces yesterday demolished a mosque in the Khallet Taha neighbourhood of the town of Dura, southwest of Hebron, the Wafa news agency reported.

Occupation forces armed with heavy machinery stormed the area and tore down a 100 square metre mosque. The Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowment said Israeli occupation forces demolished Rasoolallah Mosque in Hebron.

"This mosque was built in Khallet Taha in order to serve its residents who have no other mosques in the area," it added.

Israel has been seeking to annex 3,000 dunams (three square kilometres) of private Palestinian land in Khallet Taha to expand illegal settlements.

