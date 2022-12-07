37 UN aid trucks enter Syria's Idlib via Turkiye

The United Nations yesterday sent 37 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to the Syrian province of Idlib via Turkiye, Anadolu Agency reported.

Anadolu's correspondent reported that the aid convoy entered through the Cilvegozu border crossing in Hatay State in southern Turkiye, opposite the Syrian Bab Al-Hawa.

The aid is scheduled to be distributed to the needy in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib and its suburbs.

Since 2011, Syria has been witnessing a civil war that began after the Bashar Al-Assad regime dealt forcefully with a popular revolution against it, prompting millions of people to flee and seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

READ: Danish authorities send letters to Syria children, threatening forcible expulsion