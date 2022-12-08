Portuguese / Spanish / English

Legislative Assembly of Sao Paulo welcomes the Latin-Palestinian Forum

December 8, 2022 at 1:13 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Brazil, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
State Deputy Enio Tatto welcomes the Latin-Palestinian Forum delegation comprised of Mohamad El-Kadri, Ahmad Hweidi and Ahmad Alzoubi, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 6 December 2022 [Press Office/ALESP]
December 8, 2022 at 1:13 pm

On Tuesday State Deputy Enio Tatto, a member of the Workers' Party (PT), welcomed the Latin-Palestinian Forum's coordination group at the Legislative Assembly of Sao Paulo (ALESP) in Brazil.

At the meeting, MEMO Brazil Director Ahmad Alzoubi gave Tatto a Palestinian solidarity pin representing the League for Al-Quds. The symbolical gesture paid tribute to the congressman's commitment to supporting Palestine at a time when it continues to suffer aggression and ethnic cleansing at the hand of what numerous human rights group have labelled the 'apartheid regime' in Israel.

The Latin-Palestinian Forum (FLP) is comprised of political leaders, journalists, activists and scholars from all over Latin America. Its goal is to connect actions and communities all over the continent in support of Palestinian rights.

Ahmad Alzoubi, director of MEMO-Brazil, gives a Palestinian solidarity pin to State Deputy Enio Tatto, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 6 December 2022 [Press Office/ALESP]

