Israel-Saudi Arabia to normalise ties 'within a year' claims former ambassador

Saudi Arabia is likely to join the Abraham Accords and normalise ties with Israel within the next year, the occupation state's former ambassador to the UN claimed last Thursday.

"I expect we'll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this [next] year," said Danny Danon. "We have been in contact with the Saudis for years. I worked personally with them at the United Nations on matters of regional stability and security."

According to the Times of Israel, dozens of diplomats, business leaders and academics gathered at the Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit to discuss ways to expand on the agreements. The summit was held in Rome with representatives from thirty countries taking part.

"It's just a matter of time before courageous leaders step out of the shadows and full peace is achieved between all the children of Abraham," said Danon. "We pray that the seeds we planted here today will grow into unprecedented global peace and coexistence for generations to come."

In 2020, Israel signed normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The deals, however, drew widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say that the so-called Abraham Accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel has thawed in recent years. Riyadh regards the occupation state as a potential ally against Iran rather than an enemy which occupies Arab and Muslim land. Moreover, the kingdom has imposed tight restrictions on Palestinians living there, and has imprisoned many of those connected in any way to legitimate resistance groups.

