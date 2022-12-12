Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Tonnes of waste removed from Gaza nature reserve to provide open space for Palestinians, on 11 December 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The UNDP has been working on clearing and improving a nature reserve in the Gaza Strip following investment from European countries.

The $50 million project is expected to see a change in the local area, replacing a previously polluted area with an open space for residents to enjoy and where clean water can flow to the sea.

The water, which stems from the local wastewater treatment plant, travelling through the Wadi Gaza Nature Reserve to the sea. Some 22,000 tonnes of solid waste were removed from the area in the first phase of construction, an additional 40,000 tonnes area expected to be removed in phase two which is underway.

Recreation and education facilities are planned on the site which is having trees planted within it to increase its green space. The area, home to some 150 species of insects and birds, also supports a diverse array of plants.

