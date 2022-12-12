Yemen, US discuss repercussions of Houthi attacks on oil ports

Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi has met the US Ambassador to Yemen, Steve Fagin, and discussed the repercussions of the Houthi attacks on oil ports in government-controlled areas, Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Yemeni News Agency, Saba.

Saba said Al-Alimi met Fagin in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and discussed bilateral relations and the repercussions of the Houthi "terrorist threats" on "living conditions, international peace and security", in reference to the group's recent missile attacks on oil ports.

The two sides have also discussed "coordinated measures with the regional and international community to contain the repercussions of these threats", the Yemeni agency added.

On 24 November, the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen accused Iran of being "involved" in the Houthi attacks on oil ports, warning of a "potential crisis in salaries and food security".

Since the internationally- recognised government of Yemen and the Houthis failed to extend a truce last October, the group has launched attacks on three oil ports, namely Al-Dabbah, Al-Nashima and Qena in the provinces of Hadramout and Shabwa in eastern Yemen, amid local and international condemnation.

The Yemeni war has escalated since March 2015, after an Arab military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, intervened to support the legitimate government forces in confronting the Iranian-backed Houthi group.