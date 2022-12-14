Turkey reveals details of first lunar rover 

The Turkish Space Agency yesterday revealed the first details of a rover that it intends to send to the moon, Anadolu news agency reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Turkish agency published an illustration of the lunar rover, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the organisation's founding.

Turkiye plans to design two different models of the lunar rover.

Within the framework of its space programme, Turkiye aims for a rough landing on the moon, which will help Turkish engineers to gather data for the soft landing in 2028.

