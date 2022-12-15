EU: MEPs call for international conference supporting two-state solution

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for ending: "The protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the occupation of Palestinian territories through the resumption of genuine peace talks."

In a statement, the MEPs reiterated their: "Unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 lines with two sovereign, democratic states and with Jerusalem as the capital of both states."

They also urged the international community to support Israel and Palestine in negotiations that would lead to a final status agreement and mutual recognition.

At the same time, they: "Recall that [Jewish] settlements are illegal under international law and call for their immediate end. The recent decisions to establish new settlements further undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution."

They called for an end to the ongoing escalation in the occupied West Bank and pressed for the: "Long-overdue presidential and legislative elections to be held in Palestine."

Meanwhile, they: "Insist that the European Union and the European Parliament must be able to observe these elections, upon invitation."

The MEPs reiterated the importance of UNRWA's support for the Palestine refugees, stressing that: "All schoolbooks and school materials supported by European Union funds must be in line with UNESCO standards of peace and tolerance."

