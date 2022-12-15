Palestinian Dream campaign condemns suspension of its Instagram account

The 'Palestinian Dream' campaign yesterday condemned Instagram's decision to suspend its account, accusing Meta, which owns the social media platform, of "fighting Palestinian content."

According to Quds Press, the campaign's media officer, Ahmad Qaraawi, said that Meta "closed the account without warning and without it [Palestinian Dream] having committed any violation of its terms."

Qaraawi added: "The closure of the campaign's Instagram account was not the first and will not be the last attempt to end the Palestinian dream which is deep-rooted in the hearts of millions of people around the world."

READ: Hamas: 'Israeli occupation has no place in our land'

He reiterated that the "campaigns to end the Palestinian dream will not succeed to end the global support for the Palestinian cause."

"Palestinian Dream carried out activities to raise the Palestine flag at stadiums, organised chanting for Palestine on the 48th minute of each match and encouraged wearing captains' armbands with the Palestine flag," he said.

It also organised several cultural events in Qatar during the World Cup and education campaigns targeting foreign fans.

The account, which has over 22,500 followers was later reinstated.

READ: Israel issues 18 stop work orders to Palestinian families in West Bank