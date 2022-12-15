Turkiye slams EU criticism of its trade ties with Russia

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticised the conclusions issued by the European Union's General Affairs Council regarding Ankara's trade relations with Russia as well as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.

In a statement the ministry said that such conclusions sacrifice the EU's common interests for the benefit of certain member states which neither contribute to Turkiye-EU relations nor promote a constructive agenda.

The conclusions reveal the narrow-minded and biassed approach of the European Union against Turkiye, it added. It went on to categorically reject the "baseless" allegations made against Turkiye regarding "democracy, rule of law and human rights".

"Moreover, with regard to the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues, we do not accept the EU's unfortunate statements that are no more than voicing of the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo," it added.

The statement noted that the conclusions completely ignored Turkiye's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine and its strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

It pointed out that Turkiye's trade and economic relations with Russia do not undermine EU sanctions on Moscow, adding that the continuation of dialogue with Russia is important in terms of keeping the negative effects of the war to a minimum as observed during the Grain Deal and the prisoner exchange.

"The EU should consider Turkiye as a negotiating candidate country and display the necessary political will in this respect," the statement read

