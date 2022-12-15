Iran seizes ship carrying 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf

Iranian authorities seized a ship carrying "smuggled fuel" in the Gulf and detained the 12 people on board.

The Tasnim news agency today quoted a statement by Mojtaba Ghahramani, justice chief for Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, who said that "an operation was carried out on board a ship that turned out to be loaded with smuggled fuel" off the island of Kishm in the Gulf.

Ghahramani stated that the Revolutionary Guards carried out the raid on the ship, adding that 330,000 litres of smuggled fuel were seized.

He did not provide any information about the ship or the nationalities of the people on board.

