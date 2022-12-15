Syria: $26bn in losses due to US presence

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed yesterday that Syria has incurred $25.9 billion in direct losses due to the American forces' attacks on its territory, including $19.8 billion worth of stolen oil and gas.

The ministry said the oil sector has incured $111.9 billion in losses as a result of the practices of the American forces illegally present on parts of Syria as well as "the terrorist entities" affiliated to them.

It called on the United Nations to end the US' illegal presence and to return the oil and gas fields occupied by those forces to the hands of the state, according to Al-Mayadeen TV channel.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry indicated that the US forces and their allied militias "continue their systematic looting of Syrian oil, wheat and other basic resources and the national wealth of the Syrian people."

According to the statement, the value of direct losses to oil, gas and mineral wealth have amounted to $19.8 billion, losses due to vandalism and theft of facilities have amounted to $3.2 billion, while damages resulting from the international coalition's bombing of oil and gas facilities have amounted to $2.9 billion.

"Indirect losses have exceed $86 billion which reflect production losses in crude oil, natural gas, domestic gas, oil derivatives and mineral resources, as a result of lower production than planned rates in normal working conditions, and therefore the total value of the oil sector losses in Syria has reached $111.9 billion," the statement said.

