European Parliament announces boycott of Tunisia elections

The European Parliament has decided to boycott the parliamentary elections on Saturday in Tunisia without stating the reasons behind the decision.

The European Parliament announced in a statement on Friday that it: "Will not send observers to Tunisia to monitor the parliamentary elections that will take place tomorrow, Saturday."

Parliament noted in the statement it posted on its website that it will not authorise any of its members to monitor the electoral process or comment on its results on its behalf.

The statement also indicated that if any member decides to participate, it will be their own initiative and their participation cannot be linked to the European Parliament. However, it did not clarify the reasons for this decision, according to Al Mayadeen website.

It stated that the Democracy Support and Elections Coordination Group followed the economic and social developments in Tunisia, including the decision of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, which opposed President Kais Saied's decrees dissolving Parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council.

READ: Voting begins for Tunisians abroad as opposition calls for boycott

The European Parliament referred to the urgent opinion of the Venice Commission on the constitutional and legislative framework for referendum and election declarations, which came at the request of the European External Action Service.

In a report last May, the Venice Commission considered the legal steps taken by the Tunisian president, such as amending the electoral commission and the subsequent organisation of a referendum on a new Constitution on 25 July as violating constitutional standards.

Parliamentary elections are taking place in Tunisia amid a widespread boycott by the opposition, which accuses President Saied of undermining the democratic transition in the country. Saied considers his measures as a course correction for the revolution.