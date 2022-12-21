Egypt: Prosecutors freeze assets of blogger on fraud charges

Egyptian public prosecutors ordered an asset freeze on blogger Hadir Atef and her ex-husband Bilal on a charge of defrauding social media users.

This came after the prosecutors accused the defendants of "inviting the public through social media sites to collect money from them for employment and investment, receiving that money from them in violation of the law and their failure to return those amounts to their owners."

Egyptian security forces arrested Hadir Atef after several persons accused her and her ex-husband of defrauding them.

Preliminary investigations revealed that six people

filed complaints at police stations accusing Hadir, Bilal, his sister, and his sister's husband of defrauding them under the pretext of investing their money in the stock market.

The Public Funds Investigation Department received reports from ten other people against Hadir.

