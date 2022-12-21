Israel shoots Palestinian boy in head with rubber bullets

A Palestinian boy was shot in the head and wounded by an Israeli soldier last night, Wafa news agency has reported. The incident happened in the town of Abu Dis, to the east of occupied Jerusalem.

According to local eyewitnesses, the 17-year-old was seriously wounded during an Israeli military raid when he was hit by rubber-coated metal bullets fired at close range. The soldiers responsible for the raid then attacked the boy's parents who attempted to prevent the soldiers from detaining their son. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where his condition was described as "stable".

The Israeli soldiers also attacked the local residents with tear gas canisters resulting in some serious injuries. There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by settlers who have even turned against Israeli forces at times.

This year alone, over 150 Palestinians have been killed, as well as at least 25 Israelis, making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005, according to the UN.

