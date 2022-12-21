74 Palestinian prisoners killed due to medical negligence

Seventy-four a Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails have died as a result of medical negligence since 1967.

The first was Khalil Al-Rashaida from Bethlehem, who died in 1968 after suffering a heart attack and was not provided the necessary treatment.

The latest victim, who died yesterday, was Nasser Abu Hamid, from the Al-Amari camp. He was pronounced dead after a long battle with cancer, after Israeli prison services delayed his access to treatment.

The occupation court rejected requests for his early release in view of his deteriorating health.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, about 600 sick prisoners are being held in the occupation's prisons, including about 200 who suffer from chronic diseases. This includes 24 prisoners with tumours and cancer in various stages.

Saadia Farajallah, 68, died in July as a result of deliberate medical negligence. She suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and heart problems. She had appeared in court in a wheelchair just days before her death, this was as a result of the deterioration in her health.

