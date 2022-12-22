Israel bans 2 young Palestinian boys from Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday banned 12 and 13-year-old Palestinian boys from Jerusalem's Old City for ten days, Safa news agency reported.

The two boys, who were identified as Izzidin Jamjoum and his cousin Anas Jamjoum, were first detained over claims that they had played with the Hanukkah menorah.

Later, Izzidin's mother was summoned to the Israeli detention centre in the Old City and was told that the two boys will be released on condition that they be banned from the Old City for ten days.

Safa reported local sources saying that the two boys were detained as they exited Al-Aqsa Mosque. They were taken to an Israeli interrogation centre and remained in custody for three hours.

