Israeli arrested for assaulting police officers in Abu Dhabi released after paying fine

An Israeli citizen arrested in Abu Dhabi ten days ago on charges of assaulting police officers was granted release from custody after paying the court fine of 65,000 dirhams ($17,700).

It comes after the court decided against imprisonment and instead ordered 21-year-old Nachman Gabai to be deported from the country, reported the Times of Israel. He was held in custody until his family was able to pay the fine.

Mordechai Tzivin, an Israeli lawyer who helped Gabai gain his release, told Walla: "I thank the law enforcement system in Abu Dhabi for the high level of human rights, good relations, and the consideration and understanding that Nachman was mistakenly involved in a minor and insignificant incident."

According to Israeli reports, the Israeli citizen was arrested while waiting for a connecting flight to India outside the terminal at the Abu Dhabi airport.

During his eight-hour wait, a police car stopped next to him and asked him to identify himself, during which Gabai assaulted the officer.

"He reacts badly to stressful situations due to post-traumatic stress, and he probably reacted in a very unpleasant way, but that was his only sin," Gabai's mother told Maariv prior to his release.

"The guy who was next to him said that he really panicked, but they interpreted it as if he had something to hide while he was afraid that they were going to do things to him. It's a misunderstanding that got more and more complicated."

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalise their relations. The normalisation deal has drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the Accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.