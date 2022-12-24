The myth of the Temple of Solomon, extravagance in Brazil and the race for Jerusalem

Al-Aqsa Mosque stands at the heart of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and has done for over 1,300 years. Today it has world heritage landmark status. Despite this, Israeli excavations, raids and military incursions have threatened the very foundations and preservation of such a potent symbol of Jerusalem.

What has Al-Aqsa to do with the colonial aggression by the illegal occupiers of Palestinian land? Why do they want to recreate the Biblical Temple of Solomon? And how did such ideas reach Brazil, with praise for the oppressive symbols of the Zionist State of Israel at the expense of the age-old Islamic monuments?

