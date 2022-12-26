Black Sea grain deal is result of Turkiye's mediator role, says President Erdogan

Turkiye's mediator role between Russia and Ukraine helped achieved the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul in July, the country's president said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war. As Turkiye, we assumed this mediator role in 2022, and we began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an event with youth in the eastern Erzurum province.

Erdogan said Europe received about 44% of grain exported from Ukraine while Turkiye received 16% and African countries 14%.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send grain and fertilisers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa, Erdogan said his country will make flour from Russian grain to be sent together with Russia and the UN to African countries in need.

In July, Turkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on Aug. 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the historic deal.

Turkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

The Turkish president also said the export of fertilisers is a "more intense part of the job" as he affirmed to take steps together with Russia on the issue.