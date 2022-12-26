Oman to discuss amending law on boycott of Israel

Oman's Shura Council will discuss amending article one of the law on boycotting Israel, which bans contacting any Israeli body or person.

This was reported by the official Omani News Agency, which gave no more details about the issue. This development has come after much pressure exerted by Israel on the Sultanate of Oman to allow Israeli flights to pass through its skies.

In 2020, Oman welcomed Bahrain's decision to normalise relations with Israel and hoped it would contribute to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"[Oman] hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital," Reuters reported.

In 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with then-Omani leader Sultan Qaboos.

READ: Israel and Oman discuss opening air space to Israeli aircraft