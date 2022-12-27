Tunisia president vows to withdraw authority of "infiltrators" in elections 

On Monday, Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed that the electoral process will continue, and he vowed to withdraw the authority of those whom he called "infiltrators in the elections."

"The electoral process will continue, and the people will take their decision," Saied said, during the opening of a medical centre in the state of Jendouba, northwest Tunisia.

On the other hand, he praised the new medical centre, and he said "it was completed in record time with a capacity of more than 100 beds, and it contains several medical specialities and all medical supplies are available, at the cost of 20 million dinars ($6.4 million US)."

"Such projects will be implemented in all governorates, and a complete medical city will be soon built in the Kairouan governorate," Saied added.

In a related context, Kais Saied said he headed to the dialysis centre at the regional hospital in Jendouba, "where he found it full of all necessities including medical devices and beds," as he put it.

He added, "There is no crisis, as it is circulated on social media platforms. Some intend to tamper with the livelihood of Tunisians, and fabricate crises, but we will confront them with the same determination," in reference to the Tunisian opposition.

