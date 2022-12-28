Israeli president says 'looking forward to' receiving credentials of Turkish ambassador

As Tel Aviv's ambassador assumed her duties in Ankara on Tuesday, the Israeli president said he is "looking forward to" receiving the credentials of Turkish ambassador soon.

"So moving to hear HaTikvah at the Presidential Complex in Ankara again, as Ambassador Irit Lillian presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today," Isaac Herzog said on Twitter.

"Looking forward to receiving the Turkish ambassador's credentials soon. A big step forward for Israel-Turkiye relations," he added.

Herzog wrote his message in Hebrew and Turkish.

Irit Lillian, a senior diplomat whose appointment was announced on Sept. 19, had served as Israel's charge d'affaires in Ankara for the past two years.

In August, Turkiye and Israel agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

In October, Turkiye named Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as its new ambassador to Tel Aviv.

READ: Israel appoints new ambassador to Turkiye