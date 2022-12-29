14.3m Palestinians around the world, report reveals

The number of Palestinians around the world has reached 14.3 million, of which more than half live in historic Palestine, according to an annual report by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

The report, published today, reveals that following an annual 2.4 per cent increase, 5.4 million Palestinians are currently based within the 1967 borders.

Meanwhile, seven million Palestinians live in the diaspora, one of the largest such populations in the world.

The head of the Palestinian statistics agency, Ola Awad, said in a statement: "Around 7 million Palestinians still live in the diaspora and dream of returning to their homeland and more than 2.2 million Palestinians are isolated in the Gaza Strip."

The total Palestinian population around the world reached about 14 million last year, which indicates that the Palestinian population has risen ten-fold since the 1948 Nakba. More than one-third of the population is less than 15 years of age, the PCBS statistics show.

Based on these statistics, Palestinians make up approximately 50 per cent of the population of historical Palestine, while the Israelis make up 50.1 per cent of the population, while taking up over 85 per cent of the total area of historic Palestine.

