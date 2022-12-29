Hamas: Resistance, unity to face policies of new extremist Israel gov't

Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said that resistance and unity are the means to face policies of the new extremist Israeli government.

"Everyone has to recognise the political and ideological streams of the Israeli leaders and their government, mainly the current one, which put the situation on a hot plate," Haniyeh said in a press release.

He added: "Settlement will face escalation and expansion of resistance, as well as all forms of pressure in order to be uprooted from the land of Palestine."

"Our people, mainly in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, backed by all Palestinians, will continue their resistance and will not be terrorised by the threats."

He stressed that the Palestinians will continue "surprising the occupation and its settlers until they leave our land and our Jerusalem, and until our prisoners are free and our people return to their land."

