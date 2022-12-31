Iran holds military drills near Strait of Hormuz

The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday started military drills near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

According to IRNA, the Iranian army is carrying out joint drills involving air, land and naval forces, including drones and submarines.

The drills will take place around the southeastern port of Jask, east of the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Coordinator of the Armed Forces Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told IRNA.

READ: Iran holds joint military drills in the Gulf- state media

IRNA also reported that the exercises will involve: "Infantry, armoured and mechanised units of the ground forces, defence systems of the air defence force and subsurface and surface vessels."

Sayyari said that drones will practice: "Information-gathering operations against attacking forces as well as reconnaissance operations."

The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway through which 25 per cent of the world's oil passes and about a third of global liquified natural gas.

READ: Marchers in southeast Iran denounce top leader in renewed protests