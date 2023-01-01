Turkish foreign minister to attend football legend Pele's funeral in Brazil

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend football legend Pele's funeral to be held on Monday in Santos, Brazil.

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed Cavusoglu to attend Pele's funeral, according to diplomatic sources.

The Turkish foreign minister is presently in Brazil to attend the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the nation's president-elect.

The 82-year-old football icon who passed away on Thursday will be laid to rest in a private burial at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica in Santos, Brazil.

Brazil declared three days of mourning Thursday following the death of Pele.

