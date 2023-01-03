Israel issues stop-work orders against 10 homes in Salfit

Israeli occupation forces yesterday issued stop-work orders against ten Palestinian homes and structures in the town of Deir Ballout, west of the northern occupied West Bank city of Salfit.

Head of the Town Council, Samir Nimr, said that most of the houses that received the orders are already inhabited.

Orders were also issued against a barn used for cows and an events hall, Nimr said, noting this is the only one in the town.

The stop-work orders were issued under the pretext that the buildings were constructed without the necessary Israeli-issued permits.

Palestinian Authority officials said stop-work orders against Palestinian buildings mean the structures will eventually be demolished.

It is worth noting that the Israeli TV Channel 14 reported yesterday that far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has a plan to promote settlement in the occupied West Bank and his plan includes imposing restrictions on Area C in order to prevent Palestinians from building there.

