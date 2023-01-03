Latest News
/
Israel: minister pledges to promote tourism investment in settlements
/
Israel gov't prepares to forcibly evict 8 neighbourhoods in Masafer Yatta
/
Humanitarian groups warn of 'catastrophic consequences' of Turkiye-Syria border closure
/
Netanyahu's new government in Israel is 'against the state'
/
Israel issues stop-work orders against 10 homes in Salfit
/
Israel forces storm home of Al-Aqsa Imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri
/
Israel FM: Trade with Abraham Accord countries exceeded $2.8bn in 2022
/
Jordan prisoners agree to be moved from Israel to Jordan
/
Egypt sends message to Sudan to strengthen bilateral ties
/
Turkiye DM: Greece pushing migrants in Aegean Sea towards us
/
Israel DM requests budget increase to finance 'possible strike' against Iran
/
France appoints denier of colonial crimes to Algeria-France Friendship Group
/
Ex-Ennahda official: Saied's account of assassination plot lacks credibility
/
Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt police checkpoint attack
/
Syria opposition to meet Turkiye officials amid accelerating rapprochement with Damascus
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More