PA calls Israel's rejection of Manasra release 'deliberate slow killing'

The Palestinian Authority in Gaza has accused the Israeli occupation authorities of deliberately and slowly killing seriously ill prisoner Ahmad Manasra.

Commenting on the Israeli High Court's rejection of the request to release Manasra due to the deterioration of his health, the Ministry of Prisoners said, "This proves that the Israeli High Court and the Prison Services are stripped of all human values and principles, and persist in the crime committed against Manasra."

The ministry pointed out that another prisoner in a similarly bad position also died recently. Naser Abu Hameed succumbed to cancer while being held in an Israeli prison. The courts rejected his release to receive essential treatment.

"This means that the policy of medical negligence and conspiracy practiced by the occupation courts is planned to kill Palestinian prisoners deliberately and slowly," insisted the ministry. It condemned the silence of the international rights groups regarding Ahmad Manasra. "This sends Israel a green light to continue its violations against Palestinian prisoners."

Ahmed Manasra, 20, was arrested when he was a 13-year-old child after being shot and wounded for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack. The Israeli occupation authorities prevented him from receiving proper treatment for his illness in prison, where he was subjected to harsh interrogation and spent a lot of time in solitary confinement that aggravated his health and psychological condition.

