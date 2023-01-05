Jordan MPs calls for expelling Israel envoy

In response to Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, Jordanian MPs yesterday called for expelling the Israeli ambassador to Amman.

"Provocative practices, which usher in more tension in the region, must immediately stop," Ahmad Al-Safadi, Jordanian parliament speaker, said.

According to Quds Press, most Jordanian MPs called for expelling the Israeli ambassador to Amman in response to "the infringement of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound", Islam's third holiest site.

"Such desecration and infringement of this holy site are not acceptable," Al-Safadi said, stressing that the actions of the consecutive Israeli governments proved "they tend to extremism, causing havoc and triggering a conflict in the region."

He accused the Israeli government of carrying out measures that would lead to changing the status quo of the holy city, stressing: "This will not be acceptable by Jordan, Jordanians and Palestinians in Jerusalem and everywhere."

Meanwhile, MP Yanal Fraihat said: "Today, we respond with stances, but soon, with bullets."

For his part, MP Khalil Atiyyeh said: "Jordan has a 300 kilometre border with Palestine."

MP Raed Rabbaa said: "The action of the extremist Zionist was similar to what Areil Sharon did in 2000 whose action triggered the blessed Al-Aqsa Intifada."

Saleh Al-Armouti said: "Ben-Gvir defied the Jordanian position. Summoning the Israeli ambassador is not enough, he must be expelled."

He stressed that Ben-Gvir "breached global peace and security according to the Charter of the United Nations," calling for an immediate complaint to be submitted against him at the UN Security Council.

Jordan is the custodian of the Muslim and Christian sites in the occupied territories.

