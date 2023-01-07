Tehran: Cyber-attack on Central Bank of Iran thwarted

Tehran announced on Friday that it had thwarted a cyber-attack on the Central Bank of Iran.

Anonymous global hacking groups in October threatened to launch cyber-attacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass internet censorship in the country.

Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, spoke about foiling a distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) on the Central Bank and the local social networking platforms Bale and Rubika on Thursday night, according to Iranian news agency IRNA.

DDoS attacks attempt to incapacitate servers by flooding them with internet traffic, and the Central Bank announced in September that a cyber-attack briefly took its website offline.

"These days, the largest volume of foreign attacks is against banks and financial institutions, internet providers and communications infrastructures, which have been repelled," shared Lajevardi.

When such attacks occur, Iran often points the finger at Israel.

