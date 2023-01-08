Turkiye remembers fallen soldiers of WWI battle

Turkish officials on Sunday commemorated the martyrs of the Battle of Sarikamis during World War I, reports Anadolu Agency.

Tens of thousands of Ottoman soldiers, led by Enver Pasha, died during the Battle of Sarikamis from December 1914 to January 1915, when they launched an attack near the eastern city of Kars to liberate Ottoman territories under Russian occupation.

"On the 108th anniversary of the Sarikamis Operation, I commemorate our martyrs with mercy and gratitude," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

In a written statement, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also remembered the fallen soldiers.

"The fact that our soldiers, whose hearts were beating with the love of the homeland and nation, reached the rank of martyrdom in Sarikamis under harsh winter conditions left deep traces in our memories.

"The outstanding courage and sacrifices made by our heroic ancestors during the Sarikamis Operation will be remembered with respect and gratitude for generations, and their cherished memories will be kept alive forever," Akar said.

READ: Palestine family hands over money left by WWI Turkey soldier

The National Defense Ministry also shared a video on Twitter to remember the fallen soldiers.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Kars marched to honor the soldiers. A remembrance ceremony that followed the march was attended by senior military and civilian officials, including Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, and Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kasapoglu said Sarikamis is a sign that the nation will never give up its homeland and independence, even under the most difficult conditions.

Commemoration ceremonies for the martyrs were also held in other parts of the country.