4 bodies found after building collapses in southern Egypt

Rescue units in Egypt yesterday recovered four bodies following the collapse of a five-storey house in the Assiut Governorate in the south of the country, rescue teams continue to search for survivors.

Governor of Assiut, Essam Saad, said authorities received a notification stating that a house consisting of five floors and located in the west of the city had collapsed yesterday, with people trapped inside.

Saad added that 12 ambulances and rapid rescue units were immediately sent to the location.

An injured girl was rescued and transferred to hospital and three bodies were recovered from among the rubble. Emergency services continue to search for missing persons.

A probe has been launched to discover the cause of the building collapse, the governor said, adding that neighbouring houses were also being assessed to ensure they remain safe.

Egypt: Over 4000 doctors resigned in 2022 due to low wages, poor conditions