Iran: Daughter of ex-Iran president given 5-year jail term

The daughter of the former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has been sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly "inciting riots" in Tehran and for "acts against national security."

Faezeh Hashemi, one of the most outspoken & bravest critics of the regime, has been sentenced to 5 years for alleged role in #IranProtests2022 – ex MP for Tehran & daughter of ex pres Rafsanjani, a key figure in the history of the Islamic republic #Iran https://t.co/0x59mgmNDo — Rozita Riazati (@RozitaRiazati) January 10, 2023

Faezeh Hashemi's lawyer has said her client may be sentenced further as there are other charges against her after she criticised Iranian authorities for their brutal crackdown.

A prominent women's rights activist, Faezeh has been arrested and imprisoned several times, including in 2012 when she was banned from political activities and accused of "anti-state propaganda" for her role in protests during the 2009 presidential election.

Faezeh's most recent arrest is connected to her indictment last year when she was charged with "propaganda against the system," after Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

In September Mahsa was killed in police custody after being arrested for allegedly not wearing the veil properly, triggering thousands to come out onto the street in countrywide protests.

READ: Iran carries out 2 more executions amid months-long protests

At least 16 people have been sentenced to death, four executed and 500 people killed in police violence during the demonstrations.

On Saturday a karate champion and a volunteer children's coach were executed for their role in the nationwide protests and for allegedly killing a member of the country's security services.

Their executions went ahead despite a global campaign and worldwide protests which tried to stop the killing of the two young men. The UN said their trial was based on forced confessions.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International has documented the use of live ammunition, metal pellets, tear gas and water cannons and the severe beating of protesters by police.

Authorities have made several high-profile arrests including writer Mona Borzouei, singer Shervin Hajipour and actress Taraneh Alidoosti. The actress was released a little under a month later.

On Monday Iranian footballer Amir Nasr Azadani was sentenced to 26 years in prison on charges including "assembly" and "being a member of an illegal group."

Demonstrators are now gathering outside Karaj Prison in Iran where two young men are feared to be executed imminently after allegedly running over a member of security forces and stabbing another during protests last year.

Lawyers for the two young men, Mohammad Ghobadlou, 22, and Mohammad Boroughani, 19, are demanding a retrial.

READ: Iran arrests Rafsanjani's daughter on charges of inciting riots