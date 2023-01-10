Open Gaza's borders, Italian theatre group says in new production

Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Italian theatre group performs in Gaza, on 8 January 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A Palestinian theatre group in Gaza used a Greek story to highlight their lived reality regarding the right of return.

Actors took part in the play, with support from the Italian Cultural Exchange Centre, using the stage to simulate the issue of asylum and forced emigration from the land. It also touched on Palestinians' right to return and their determination not to abandon this right.

Six Italians also took up roles in What's Left for Me as part of the exchange of cultures.

"This performance is a message [about] the right of return of Palestinians and of course to open the border, all the borders, around all Palestinians who are living in this jail, especially the people in Gaza," said Mary Carvelli from the Italian Centre for Cultural Exchange.

"This cultural exchange, for us Italians, is very important because it is a message which Palestinians, through us, can give to the world," she added.

