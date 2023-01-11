Jordan: government called on to contact Palestinian resistance groups

A number of speakers at a forum on Tuesday called upon the Jordanian government to contact Palestinian resistance groups in an attempt to "face off Zionist dangers targeting Jordan and Palestine," Quds Press has reported.

Meeting under the heading of "National Forum in Support for Resistance and Protection of the Country", leaders of Jordanian factions spoke in support of Palestinian resistance.

"Coming together and standing hand in hand is the first step towards a deterrent response to the Zionist aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque," said the Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front, Murad Al-Adaileh. He cited the desecration of the mosque by Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, last week.

Adaileh called for the formation of a "real, inclusive national front" to face the Zionist threat, and also called for the release of all political prisoners in the country.

The Deputy Leader of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood, Saud Abu Mahfouz, drew attention to the fact that the struggle with the Israeli occupation is a struggle between what is right and false Zionist claims supported by Western colonialists.

Jerusalemite activist Khadeeja Khwees, meanwhile, described Jordan as the "second lung" of the Palestinian people. "Indeed, the Jordanians are the beating artery which gives life to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians."

Support for Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jordanian custodianship over the Muslim and Christian holy places in occupied Jerusalem was given by the spokesman of the Popular Conference for the Palestinians Abroad, Ziad Al-Aloul. According to Imad Al-Malhi of the Jordanian Popular Unity Party, though, "The panel [at the forum] adopted recommendations which are clearer than the official stance of the country, which has always been unclear."

READ: OIC calls for sanctions on Israel Minister after Al-Aqsa visit