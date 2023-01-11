Rights group calls int'l action against Israel settlements

Insan Centre for Democracy and Human Rights yesterday warned of the extension of Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and called for an international stance against this policy, a statement said.

The rights group expressed its worries regarding settlement activities, citing information reported by the Applied Research Institute on settlement projects saying that about 12,943 settlement units obtained licenses in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Research Institute also reported that the Israeli occupation demolished 901 Palestinian homes in 2022.

According to the statement, Israeli occupation authorities issued dozens of military orders to expand settlements, build bridges and open new streets to connect illegal settlements to each other.

Concluding its statement, the rights group said Israeli settlement activities in the occupied West Bank amount to violations of article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

READ: Palestine slams Israel 'apartheid law' for West Bank settlers