Tunisia sentences all-women extremist group to prison for plotting to assassinate Minister

A Tunisian Court has issued various prison sentences against an all-female extremist group, prosecuted since 2016, on charges of forming a "terrorist" cell and planning to assassinate the then Interior Minister, local media reported. ​​

The Court of First Instance in Tunis sentenced two women to 25 years in prison each for committing "terrorist acts", and handed various prison terms ranging from 3 to 14 years against seven others. The Court acquitted another defendant.

In 2016, reports circulated on social media of an assassination attempt on then Interior Minister, Hedi Majdoub, while visiting his parents, which was denied by the Ministry's communications department.

According to private Tunisian radio, Mosaique FM, one of the convicted women is a neighbour of the Minister's parents, who is accused of providing information about his visits to her family. The media did not give further details.

The sentences were handed out on Tuesday, but Tunisia's Prosecution service has no spokesperson and has not responded to journalists for months.

The Justice Minister declined to give further information on the case.

Following the 2011 revolution that overthrew former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the country witnessed a significant rise in the number of jihadist groups that carried out several attacks, killing dozens of tourists, security forces and the army.

