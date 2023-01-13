UNRWA: Over 40% of Gazans are severely food insecure

"Over 40 per cent of Gazans are now severely food insecure, which means that they are regularly going a day without food," UNRWA affirmed in a new report on Wednesday, The Palestinian Information Centre reports.

"After 16 years of a land, air and sea blockade, life in Gaza has become increasingly dire," UNRWA said.

"The situation has been compounded by repeated cycles of hostilities, heightened tensions and violence, political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, these factors have destabilised the lives of individuals and communities and have further increased the hardships they are facing. Gaza is on 'life support' with 80 per cent of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance," the UN refugee agency underscored.

"Currently, three out of four Gazans rely on emergency food assistance – and, despite this support, the rate of food insecurity is rising. With exceptionally high poverty and unemployment rates, an already fragile humanitarian situation threatens to deteriorate further," it added.

WATCH: Turkiye providing all wheat needed for Gaza's refugees