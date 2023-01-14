Ehud Barak calls for 'street battles' to oust Netanyahu government

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has called for Israelis to become involved in street battles to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an article published by Yedioth Ahronoth on Wednesday, Barak asserted: "This is an elected government. It is legitimate, but its actions and plans revolve around a coup. This makes it illegitimate."

He added: "Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to join the fight for the sake of the country, its security and its safety, as well as for the sake of the values of the Declaration of Independence, for the sake of equality, for the sake of human fraternity, dignity, rights and freedom."

The article, published only in Hebrew, also stated that the: "Struggle will be resolved through demonstrations in the streets, squares, workplaces and the spaces of high education as millions are slated to take to the streets. This wicked government will collapse."

In another article published by the same newspaper the next day, Barak warned: "I will start from the end. The fight has started. This is a real warning."

He added: "This is an imminent danger for the collapse of Israel's democracy. Bad things happen when good citizens stay silent. Every good citizen looking for life in this community must ask themselves: Where am I standing amidst this struggle?"

Barak continued: "For many among us, this battle will be the most important thing we would have carried out in our life. It will be difficult."

He said this has happened many times through hundreds of years when nations revolted against the "darkness of dictators", stating, "we will win this time."

Barak concluded: "It has been said before: democracy must know how to defend itself from within against those who use its rule and freedoms to destroy it. This is exactly what is happening to us. We must recognise it. It is a coup."

