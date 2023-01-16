Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli settlers attack group of Palestinian & foreign hikers

A group of Palestinian and international hikers were travelling through hills north of Jehrico city they were violently attacked by settlers wielding large sticks. While an Italian national suffered a broken arm, others suffered pepper spray burns, and received death threats from the settlers during the attack on 13 Jan 2023
January 16, 2023 at 3:41 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
January 16, 2023 at 3:41 pm

