Israeli settlers attack group of Palestinian & foreign hikers
A group of Palestinian and international hikers were travelling through hills north of Jehrico city they were violently attacked by settlers wielding large sticks. While an Italian national suffered a broken arm, others suffered pepper spray burns, and received death threats from the settlers during the attack on 13 Jan 2023
