Palestine factions condemn daily Israeli execution of Palestinians

Palestinian factions condemned, on Sunday, daily Israeli execution of Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, in separate statements issued following the execution of a Palestinian man near Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses reported by Wafa news agency said that Israeli Occupation Forces in the town of Silwad, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, forced the Palestinian man, Ahmad Kahla, 45, out of his car and shot him.

The killing of Kahla brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli Occupation Forces since the beginning of 2023 to 13, including three children.

Hamas referred to this as a "cold-blooded execution", and called for "prosecuting" the Israeli "criminals who carried out crimes against the Palestinians on a daily basis".

READ: Islamic Waqf: 292 extremist Israeli settlers raid Al Aqsa Mosque

"The cold-blooded execution of the Palestinian father before the eyes of his children is a dangerous Zionist terrorism," Hamas said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad said: "The scene of executing a Palestinian by the Israeli Occupation soldiers is considered a heinous crime that proves, once again, the extent of Israeli aggression on the Palestinians."

In its statement, the Islamic Jihad said that its "fighters will not wait for too long to respond to the Israeli fascism and the killing of 13 Palestinians in two weeks."

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that the "policy of field executions carried out by the Israeli Occupation against the Palestinians under fake pretext will not break the will of the Palestinians."

Al-Ahrar Movement called for "escalating resistance and involvement in a comprehensive Intifada to rein in the Israeli aggression in the Occupied West Bank."

It also said: "The repeated aggression on the Palestinians is a result of the official Israeli incitement against them," stressing "this incitement will prompt a fierce backlash."

READ: Israel army demolishes 18 Palestinian-owned structures