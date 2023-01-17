Egypt hosts summit meeting on Palestine issue

The leaders of Egypt, Palestine and Jordan held summit talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Tuesday to discuss Palestinian developments, Anadolu News Agency reports.

An Egyptian presidential spokesman said the talks between President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II tackled challenges facing the Palestinian cause.

The spokesman, however, did not provide any further details.

Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, for his part, said the summit was a "clear message" that Palestine "is not alone in front of the challenges".

Palestine "is facing challenges directed against Arabs, not only Palestinians and this was expressed by Israel's new right-wing government through its measures and policies," he told the state news agency, Wafa.

The new government was sworn in on 29 December, 2022, following elections in November, which gave Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc a simple majority to form a new government.

On 6 January, the Israeli government imposed a package of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority in response to its bid to seek the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the nature of the decades-long Israeli Occupation.

OPINION: It has always been a 'Religious War': On Ben-Gvir and the adaptability of Zionism