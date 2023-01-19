Algeria Military Chief to visit Paris at end of January

Algeria's Military Chief is expected to visit Paris at the end of January, French media reported Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Reports quoted unnamed military sources who said Chief of Staff, Gen. Said Chengriha's visit "comes in preparation for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's scheduled visit to France, next May".

There was no comment from Algerian authorities.

Tebboune's visit will be the first of its kind since he came to power in December 2019.

Chengriha's visit "carries great symbolism" and will constitute the first visit of an Algerian Chief of Staff to Paris in 17 years after the late Gaid Salah visited in 2006, according to reports.

Tebboune's rule has been marked by tremors in French-Algerian relations, as a result of several issues, including the colonial era from 1830-1962, immigration and other matters.

French President Macron visited Algeria in August to "open a new page" in relations.

The visit culminated in a joint declaration on a set of understandings related to the file of memory and French colonialism past in Algeria and security, defence, foreign policy and economic cooperation.

