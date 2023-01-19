Israel shoots dead two Palestine men in Jenin refugee camp raid 

Two Palestinian men were shot dead this morning by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, reported Wafa news agency.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Jawad Fareed Bawaqneh, a 57-year-old father of six and teacher at a local school, was shot directly in the chest and 28-year-old Adham Jabareen was hit in his stomach.

A large number of Israeli Occupation Forces with more than 70 armed vehicles raided the Jenin refugee camp at dawn and attacked several residents with live fire and tear gas, triggering protests from locals.

Moreover, at least three other Palestinians were injured after being hit with live ammunition during the raid, and four were arrested, including two siblings.

Jawad's son, who was present at the scene, described the killing in a TV interview as an "execution", reported Al-Jazeera.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education mourned Jawad in a statement on Twitter, honouring him as a martyr who taught physical education at a boys' high school in Jenin.

تنعى وزارة التربية والتعليم المربي الفاضل جواد بواقنة، معلم التربية الرياضية الذي استشهد أثناء اقتحام مخيم جنين اليوم. pic.twitter.com/cgmYiqi9gW — MoE of Palestine (@PalestineMoE) January 19, 2023

17 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli Occupation Forces barely three weeks into 2023, as this year looks set to surpass the last as the deadliest for Palestinians since records began to be taken in 2005.

Earlier this week, Israeli soldiers shot dead Ahmed Kahl, 45, near the town of Silwad, based north of Ramallah.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the Occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli Forces.