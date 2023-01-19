Palestine: illegal Israeli settler tries to run over children in Masafer Yatta

An illegal Israeli settler tried to run over four Palestinian children in Masafer Yatta on Wednesday. The area is near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Maan news agency has reported.

Mamdouh Abu Tabikh said that while he and his four children were in Al-Ain Al-Baida, a settler drove a tractor at speed towards the youngsters and tried to run them over. Abu Tabikh said that he managed to get them out of the way just in time. The children, who are between one and seven years old, were terrified, he added.

The Israeli occupation authorities notified Abu Tabikh last week that his 170 square metre home, where his family of seven live, is to be demolished.

