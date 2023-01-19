Latest News
Saudi Arabia to fund $80m Caribbean university expansion project
French judges denied access to Lebanese blast investigation - Lebanese source
At least 1 dead, 60 injured in Iraq football stadium stampede
Israel approves decision to demolish school in Masafer Yatta
Saudi Arabia: Israel must engage seriously to solve the Palestinian issue
President Biden urged to 'save Israel' from turning into an 'illiberal bastion of zealotry'
Lebanon: Palestinian refugees call on UNRWA to have emergency relief plan
Tunisia: judicial authority denies suspending Bhiri case
Palestine Health Ministry: Israel Army shoots at hospital with live bullets
Egypt Lawyers Association suspends work in courts to protest imprisonment of 6 of its members
Israel shoots dead two Palestine men in Jenin refugee camp raid
Iran: EU would 'shoot itself in the foot' by listing Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist entity
EU: former MEP charged in bribery scandal admits Morocco, Qatar links
Maher Younis released after 40 years in Israeli prison, but occupation state bans celebration
Italy and Tunisia share vision to tackle illegal immigration, says foreign minister
